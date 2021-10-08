Overlook Holdings Ltd Sells 2,022,731 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Overlook Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,022,731 shares during the period. NetEase comprises 84.7% of Overlook Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Overlook Holdings Ltd owned 0.26% of NetEase worth $392,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NetEase by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in NetEase by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NTES traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $34.58 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

