Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owlet.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Owlet stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.