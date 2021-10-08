OWNDATA Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $568,040.44 and approximately $9.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00572192 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000996 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.84 or 0.01186427 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000052 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

