PAC Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $974,821.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $111.61 million and approximately $974,821.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00016707 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001216 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005847 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,520,558,211 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

