Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 27.32% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

