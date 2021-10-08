Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $137,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 60,924 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $7,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.11.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

