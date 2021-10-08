PageGroup (LON:PAGE) PT Raised to GBX 760 at Royal Bank of Canada

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAGE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 633 ($8.27).

LON PAGE opened at GBX 676 ($8.83) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 623.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 587.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73. PageGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 683.50 ($8.93).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 31.41 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

