Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 60,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $3,127,020.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $361,050.00.

PLTR opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

