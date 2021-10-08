Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up to $23.21

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $25.15. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 1,975,363 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion and a PE ratio of -20.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $13,934,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock valued at $143,305,887. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,240,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

