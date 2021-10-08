Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,351 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 67.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of -0.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

