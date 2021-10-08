Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,248,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after purchasing an additional 295,985 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

