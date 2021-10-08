Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jiya Acquisition worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Jiya Acquisition by 14.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the second quarter worth $242,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jiya Acquisition by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jiya Acquisition by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 789,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in Jiya Acquisition by 9,607.8% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 507,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 501,818 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

