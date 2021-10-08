Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,287 Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Soliton by 30,583.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Soliton alerts:

Shares of Soliton stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Soliton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.