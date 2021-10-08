Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,919 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after acquiring an additional 962,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 706,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,440,000 after acquiring an additional 247,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 105.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after buying an additional 1,010,025 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

