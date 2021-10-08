Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -149.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The business had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

