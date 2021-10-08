Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report sales of $419.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.81 million and the lowest is $388.10 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $98.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 41,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,874. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,368,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

