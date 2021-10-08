Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $843.53 million and a PE ratio of 31.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About Patria Investments

