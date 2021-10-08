Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Increased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,309. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

