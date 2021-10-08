Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $41.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.42.
PYCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.
NASDAQ PYCR opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 156.35. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
