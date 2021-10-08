Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $41.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.42.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 156.35. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

