PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.30.
Several analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 5,727,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 50.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PBF Energy Company Profile
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
