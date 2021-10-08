PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 5,727,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 50.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.