Pendragon (LON:PDG) Price Target Raised to GBX 28

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Pendragon in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

PDG opened at GBX 18.68 ($0.24) on Thursday. Pendragon has a 12-month low of GBX 9.17 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The stock has a market cap of £260.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

