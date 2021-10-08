Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,919 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canoo were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOEV. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 504.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. Canoo Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.16.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

