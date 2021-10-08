Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $331,000 Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 495,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $1,885,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

