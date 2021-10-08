Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 13,559 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,559 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,255,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter valued at $20,234,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in CONX by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in CONX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.82 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

