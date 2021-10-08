Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,812 Shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Frontier Health were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Frontier Health by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,573,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

NFH stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. New Frontier Health Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.11.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH).

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.