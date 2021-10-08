Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 103,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $237.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.05.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEEL shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

