Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist Securities

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG stock opened at $103.18 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.88.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after buying an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after buying an additional 264,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $15,589,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after buying an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.