Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Short Interest Update

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 4,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

PNR stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Pentair by 51.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 53.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

