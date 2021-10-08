Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Down 16.3% in September

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 108,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,770. The stock has a market cap of $288.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.20. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.39% and a return on equity of 2,018.33%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

