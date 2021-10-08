Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.03.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

