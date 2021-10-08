Peter Coward Buys 631 Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Stock

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) insider Peter Coward purchased 631 shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £599.45 ($783.19).

LON SOHO opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 93.10 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.49).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

