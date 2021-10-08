PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.50

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 2494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $727.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth $132,000.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

