PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $50.74

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.74, but opened at $52.23. PetroChina shares last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 6,890 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 138.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

