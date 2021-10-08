Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 145,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTPI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.