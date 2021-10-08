Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €178.80 ($210.35) and last traded at €181.00 ($212.94). 2,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €183.40 ($215.76).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €142.63 ($167.79).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €178.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €167.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.