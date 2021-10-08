PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 40.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,821,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,371,000 after buying an additional 148,137 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in PG&E by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 302,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PG&E by 34.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 369,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 94,658 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 7.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 31,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth $109,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.