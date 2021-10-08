Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

