Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $17.80

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $17.32. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $533.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth about $64,447,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth about $23,811,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,479,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

