Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will announce sales of $48.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.30 million. Phreesia reported sales of $38.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $197.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.83 million to $198.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $237.85 million, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $244.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,368 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,059. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,484,000 after buying an additional 288,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHR traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $61.90. 313,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,457. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

