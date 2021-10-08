Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $32.50 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DOC opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,458,000 after acquiring an additional 736,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,747,000 after acquiring an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.