PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PNI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,808. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

