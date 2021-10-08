Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $75,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.