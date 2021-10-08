Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.
HNW stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.24.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.
