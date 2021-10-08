Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $214.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $181.00 to $214.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $184.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,417,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

