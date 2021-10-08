Piper Sandler Weighs in on Noodles & Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NDLS opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.09 million, a PE ratio of -1,313.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 458,865 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 526.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $1,862,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

