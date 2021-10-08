Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVTTF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.01. Pivotal Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Pivotal Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PVTTF)

Pivotal Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the optimization of Omega-3 therapy for cardiovascular disease and overall health. Its products include Benefishial, Omazen, and Vascazen. The company was founded by Eugene Bortoluzzi, Rachelle MacSweeney, and George Jackowski on October 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

