PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Update

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 733,300 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Shares of PJT traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,334. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
PJT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
