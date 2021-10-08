PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Update

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 733,300 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of PJT traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,334. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

