PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

PJT Partners stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PJT Partners by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

