Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 564 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.2% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 804,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,238,000 after purchasing an additional 101,259 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 6,536.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.88. The company had a trading volume of 110,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,671. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

