Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 1.1% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 64,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

